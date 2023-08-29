Advertise
Storms possible today, tomorrow as Idalia moves by

Today’s rain coverage is around 60%, tomorrow’s is near 40%
Rain and storms are expected today, possible tomorrow and then less likely beyond that.
By Tyler Sebree
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 4:56 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Showers and storms are likely again today with a similar setup in place as what we had yesterday. The chance of rain today sits around 60% and is mostly for the afternoon and evening hours. Highs today will be in the lower 90s with heat indices peaking between 100 and 105 degrees before any rain arrives.

Rain and storms are a good bet at times this afternoon and evening.
Scattered showers and storms will continue tonight as a frontal boundary remains draped across the region. Some showers and storms cannot be ruled out tomorrow as Hurricane Idalia pushes by safely to our southeast. Coverage will be around 40% -- highest in East Alabama.

Given the latest forecast for Idalia it is unlikely we experience anything more than a slight breeze tomorrow. The farther east in Alabama you live, the breezier Wednesday will end up being. Nothing significant is likely to occur though in terms of wind damage or power outages.

Idalia will pass by to our east Wednesday. We are still expecting some showers and storms...
Beyond Wednesday things look quieter overall and not quite as humid. Plenty of us should get to enjoy a mostly dry stretch beginning Thursday with only a small chance of showers and storms Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Those chances are sitting around 20% Thursday, 30% Thursday night and Friday, and 20% or less Saturday. These chances will need to be refined as we get closer and get a better idea of how things will play out.

Idalia is a category 1 hurricane and is forecast to make landfall Wednesday morning along the...
If you don’t see any rain then it’ll be partly cloudy during that stretch of days. Plenty of sun is in the forecast overall, but at times there could be more clouds around. Mostly sunny skies are then likely for everyone Sunday and early next week!

Temperatures will be more tolerable for the foreseeable future in the upper 80s and lower 90s. With the humidity coming down at least somewhat later this week, the heat indices will easily stay well below 100 degrees beginning tomorrow!

Rain and storm chances will be lower after Wednesday.
The nighttime temperatures will come down as well. Lows will drop into the upper 60s to lower 70s Wednesday night and beyond. Some of our “cooler” locations could enjoy upper 60s multiple times between late this week and this weekend.

