Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Woman dies after getting trapped in hot vehicle with 2 children

Megan Oxley was traveling on Highway 412 with her niece and nephew when her car ran out of gas. (SOURCE: KAIT)
By Griffin DeMarrais and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT/Gray News) - A family is mourning after a woman who is paralyzed from the waist down died after she became trapped in her car when it ran out of gas.

Megan Oxley had left from Kennett, Missouri and was traveling on Highway 412 with her niece and nephew when her car ran out of gas, KAIT reported.

Oxley’s sister, Amber Jones, began to worry Saturday morning because she had not heard from her. The family then contacted police.

“I just assumed that maybe she stayed with someone or maybe someone had come and got her, but no one was able to get ahold of her, and the next morning we were pretty panicked, we called the cops and got them involved,” Jones told KAIT.

The Dunklin County Sheriff’s Department then got involved and determined Oxley’s location.

Officials discovered Oxley’s vehicle had run out of gas and she was unable to get help due to her paralysis. The two children were also unable to help because of their young ages.

Oxley and the children were trapped inside the car as temperatures rose over 100 degrees.

Unfortunately, authorities got to Oxley too late. She died in the driver’s seat before help could arrive.

Jones said she still can’t believe her sister is gone.

“She was happy when I saw her last, she was smiling and talking to me. She was just so full of life,” she said.

The children were still alive and were taken to a hospital to get medical treatment.

Although she is grieving the loss of her sister, Jones is relieved she didn’t lose her child.

“I am so thankful, I am so happy she is alive. I was terrified, very terrified,” Jones said.

Both children are in good condition and recovering, and the family thanked everyone who helped them search for their sister.

Copyright 2023 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WSFA viewer Troy Rhoades captured this video after a 4-vehicle crash on I-85 in Montgomery.
LIVE: News conference on I-85 crash that significantly damaged Montgomery overpass
On Monday, August 28, 2023, at about 8:05 a.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 2700 block...
2 in custody after woman shot in Montgomery Monday morning
The Montgomery Police Department has opened a hate crime investigation after a Montgomery...
Hate crime investigation opened after Montgomery neighborhood vandalized
On/off shower and storm coverage, before drier days return ahead of Labor Day weekend!
Stormy start to the last week of August
A plane passes in front of a full moon in Arlington, Virginia.
Rare super blue moon to arrive this week

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at a shipyard in Philadelphia, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP...
LIVE: Biden targets diabetes drug Jardiance, blood thinner Eliquis and 8 others for Medicare price talks
WSFA viewer Troy Rhoades captured this video after a 4-vehicle crash on I-85 in Montgomery.
LIVE: News conference on I-85 crash that significantly damaged Montgomery overpass
In an interview with BBC Radio 2, Parton said she was in London on a recent work trip and...
Dolly Parton turns down having tea with Kate on trip to London
Police said the pair was outside when three men drove up and robbed them.
Chicago TV news crew robbed at gunpoint while reporting on a string of robberies