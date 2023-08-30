Abbeville High provides update on new football stadium

ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - The Abbeville Yellowjackets are one step closer to playing in their new football stadium.

The school broke ground on this sports complex back in 2020. So far the new field has been used for football and track practices.

Eventually, it will turn into a new stadium in the next upcoming years.

An Alabama Power Power to Play grant is expected to help the school buy seating for the new football stadium.

Head football coach LaBrian Stewart says it’s all a waiting game.

“It’s like Christmas, looking up under the tree and seeing the boxes and wondering what’s in it. But for us, we know what is in it. Now it’s just waiting for a few things to happen,” Coach Stewart said.

Stewart said he is excited and can’t wait for the finishing touches for the stadium.

