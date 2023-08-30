Alabama power companies assisting Florida, Georgia in aftermath of Hurricane Idalia

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Multiple Alabama power companies and cooperatives are sending crews to aid Florida and Georgia in getting power back up after Hurricane Idalia made landfall Wednesday morning.

Alabama Power says it is working closely with its partners to send mutual assistance to customers of Georgia Power in preparation for impacts due to Hurricane Idalia. In addition to 360 contract resources sent to Georgia Power on Tuesday ahead of landfall, Alabama Power had sent approximately 325 line workers and support employees as of Wednesday morning.

Our crews are working together to prepare for Hurricane Idalia.



400 @alabamapower team members are headed to assist @georgiapower in storm restoration. We are ready to support customers affected by the storm. pic.twitter.com/8YGpqFu5jf — Alabama Power (@alabamapower) August 29, 2023

A number of Alabama’s rural electric cooperatives have come together to send 132 personnel to Florida’s Talquin Electric Co-Op, Clay Electric Co-Op, Tri-County Electric Co-Op, and Suwannee Valley Electric Co-Op.

Dixie Electric Cooperative has plans to send two five-person crews, one from Montgomery and one from Union Springs, to Suwannee Valley Electric Cooperative in Live Oak, Florida. Those crews are set to leave early Thursday morning.

