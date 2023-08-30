Advertise
Alabama power companies assisting Florida, Georgia in aftermath of Hurricane Idalia

Multiple Alabama power companies and cooperatives are sending crews to aid Florida and Georgia...
Multiple Alabama power companies and cooperatives are sending crews to aid Florida and Georgia in getting power back up after Hurricane Idalia made landfall Wednesday morning.(WILX)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Multiple Alabama power companies and cooperatives are sending crews to aid Florida and Georgia in getting power back up after Hurricane Idalia made landfall Wednesday morning.

Alabama Power says it is working closely with its partners to send mutual assistance to customers of Georgia Power in preparation for impacts due to Hurricane Idalia. In addition to 360 contract resources sent to Georgia Power on Tuesday ahead of landfall, Alabama Power had sent approximately 325 line workers and support employees as of Wednesday morning.

A number of Alabama’s rural electric cooperatives have come together to send 132 personnel to Florida’s Talquin Electric Co-Op, Clay Electric Co-Op, Tri-County Electric Co-Op, and Suwannee Valley Electric Co-Op.

Dixie Electric Cooperative has plans to send two five-person crews, one from Montgomery and one from Union Springs, to Suwannee Valley Electric Cooperative in Live Oak, Florida. Those crews are set to leave early Thursday morning.

