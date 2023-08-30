Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Burger King faces lawsuit claiming that Whoppers don’t look like advertisements

This Feb. 1, 2018, file photo shows a Burger King Whopper meal combo at a restaurant in...
This Feb. 1, 2018, file photo shows a Burger King Whopper meal combo at a restaurant in Punxsutawney, Pa.(Gene J. Puskar | AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Burger King is facing a lawsuit that claims its Whoppers in real life are not exactly as advertised.

A United States judge ruled against Burger King’s wish to dismiss the lawsuit filed in Florida, saying it should be left up to jurors to “tell us what reasonable people think,” BBC reported.

The customer who filed the lawsuit alleges that the Whoppers in advertisements are made to look 35% larger than they actually are, according to a report from Reuters.

Burger King argues that it isn’t required to make burgers that look “exactly like the picture” and said in a statement that “The flame-grilled beef patties portrayed in our advertising are the same patties used in the millions of Whopper sandwiches we serve to guests nationwide.”

The case will move forward in the Southern District of Florida.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viewer photos and videos show the scene after a 4-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler...
2 lanes of I-85 SB reopen 24 hours after fiery crash significantly damaged Montgomery overpass
On Monday, August 28, 2023, at about 8:05 a.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 2700 block...
2 in custody after woman shot in Montgomery Monday morning
Person of interest in Montgomery homicide caught on CCTV
Person of interest sought in Montgomery homicide investigation
District 10 Rep. David Cole arrested, charged with voting fraud
North Alabama State Rep. David Cole arrested, charged with voting fraud
The Montgomery Police Department has charged Jayln Greene, 24, of Montgomery, with two counts...
Montgomery police charge woman in August 25 homicide

Latest News

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed delivered the State of the City address File photo
Montgomery mayor bestowed conference’s ‘National Mayor of the Year Award’
Tips to help you save as consumer confidence in business, labor market conditions decline
Tips to help you save as consumer confidence in business, labor market conditions fluctuate
Tips to help you save as consumer confidence in business, labor market conditions decline
FILE - Former BBC Director General Mark Thompson arrives at Portcullis House in London, Monday,...
CNN names Mark Thompson, former BBC and New York Times executive, as its new leader
People kayak past an abandon vehicle in the intersection of Boca Ciega Drive and Pasadena...
LIVE: Hurricane Idalia unleashes fury on Georgia and Florida, swamping the coast and closing highways