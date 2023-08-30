Advertise
Drones targeted 5 regions in biggest attack on Russian soil in 18 months, defense ministry says

Russia’s Defense Ministry accused Ukraine of targeting five Russian regions with drones in the early hours of Wednesday.(Kremlin.ru/MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s Defense Ministry accused Ukraine of targeting five Russian regions with drones in the early hours of Wednesday in what appears to be the biggest drone attack on Russian soil in the 18 months of fighting in Ukraine.

Drones hit an airport in the western Pskov region and were shot down over the regions of Oryol, Bryansk, Ryazan and Kaluga.

The strike in Pskov started a massive fire and four Il-78 transport aircraft were damaged, Russia’s state news agency Tass reported, citing emergency officials.

Pskov regional Gov. Mikhail Vedernikov ordered all flights to and from the Pskov airport canceled Wednesday, citing the need to assess the damage during daylight.

Footage and images posted on social media overnight showed smoke billowing over the city of Pskov, and a large blaze. Vedernikov said there were no casualties, and the fire has been contained.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

