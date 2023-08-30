Idalia passing by as chances for wet weather remain

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Some scattered afternoon showers and storms are expected today as a frontal boundary remains draped across the region and Hurricane Idalia passes by to our east. Coverage will be around 40% -- highest in East Alabama. So less stormy than the last two days.

Scattered showers and storms are expected this afternoon and evening, especially east of I-65. (WSFA 12 News)

A slight breeze is also forecast for today. Wind speeds in the River Region will be around 10-15 mph out of the north. The farther east in Alabama you live, the breezier it will end up being. Nothing significant will occur in terms of wind damage or power outages!

Thursday should be mostly dry with only a couple of random showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs will be back in the lower 90s under a partly cloudy sky. Rain chances have been increased for Thursday night, Friday and Friday night as confidence has gone up in rain and storm potential.

Idalia will lift away from Alabama while weakening today. (WSFA 12 News)

It will not rain on everyone Friday, nor will it rain all day long in any particular location. However, some scattered showers and storms are now looking a bit more likely. Even Saturday’s chance of rain has gone up slightly to 20% or so. Stay tuned as the exact rain chances for Friday and Saturday could still fluctuate a little bit.

When it’s not raining it will be partly to mostly cloudy Friday and Saturday. More sunshine is then likely for everyone Sunday and early next week! Temperatures will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s for highs through next Tuesday. Some mid-90s are possible by the middle of next week.

Rain and storms are possible today and Friday. Most of us should be dry Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. (WSFA 12 News)

Even on the days where highs reach the 90s, the heat index will stay below 100 degrees. That will be courtesy of more tolerable levels of humidity arriving tomorrow and sticking with us throughout next week.

The nighttime temperatures will be pretty nice over the next week. Lows will drop into the upper 60s to lower 70s tonight and beyond. Some of our “cooler” locations could enjoy upper 60s multiple times between late this week and this weekend.

Aside from Friday the holiday weekend looks mainly dry. (WSFA 12 News)

