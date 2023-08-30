Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Leaders look to empower next generation of women in tech

Senior government and female executives in tech say they want to diversify their industry.
By Erin Davis
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The tech industry brought women from across the country to Montgomery for a luncheon during the Department of the Air Force Information Technology and Cyberpower Conference.

Senior government and female executives in tech say they want to diversify their industry. They spent Tuesday afternoon empowering women to empower other women.

Wanda Jones-Heath is the principal cyber advisor for the Department of the Air Force. She has a doctorate of strategic leadership and says women should apply for more leadership roles and create roles for other women.

“There are a lot of barriers, one being opportunities, We’re invisible a lot of times in these fields that we’re in,” she said.

About 2 million women work in the tech industry, compared to the 5 million men nationwide, according to FinancesOnline Research Center.

Charisse Stokes with Tech MGM is focused on changing those numbers.

“Most importantly, right now, how we’re looking at technology from an education workforce development standpoint,” said Stokes.

A panel led by Stacia Robinson with the Alabama Governor’s Office of Minority Affairs gave industry leaders an opportunity to give advice on how to hire more women into male-dominated roles.

“Seeing other women actually work together would be a very impactful visual,” said Robinson.

Robinson’s office also offers the Minority and Women’s Business Initiative to give minority and women business owners a direct line of communication for doing business with the state of Alabama.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WSFA viewer Troy Rhoades captured this video after a 4-vehicle crash on I-85 in Montgomery.
Detours updated after fiery I-85 crash that significantly damaged Montgomery overpass
On Monday, August 28, 2023, at about 8:05 a.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 2700 block...
2 in custody after woman shot in Montgomery Monday morning
The Montgomery Police Department has opened a hate crime investigation after a Montgomery...
Montgomery police continue hate crime investigation of vandalized neighborhood
Person of interest in Montgomery homicide caught on CCTV
Person of interest sought in Montgomery homicide investigation
Do you recognize either of these two Bullock County armed robbery suspects?
2 armed Bullock County robbery suspects sought

Latest News

Montgomery County's Outer Loop
Renewed calls for phase 2 of Montgomery County Outer Loop
A man rolls an arcade game toward a moving truck as waterfront businesses empty out furniture...
Idalia strengthens over warm Gulf of Mexico waters as it steams toward Florida
WSFA viewer Troy Rhoades captured this video after a 4-vehicle crash on I-85 in Montgomery.
Detours updated after fiery I-85 crash that significantly damaged Montgomery overpass
Leaders look to empower next generation of women in tech
Leaders look to empower next generation of women in tech