Leaders look to empower next generation of women in tech

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The tech industry brought women from across the country to Montgomery for a luncheon during the Department of the Air Force Information Technology and Cyberpower Conference.

Senior government and female executives in tech say they want to diversify their industry. They spent Tuesday afternoon empowering women to empower other women.

Wanda Jones-Heath is the principal cyber advisor for the Department of the Air Force. She has a doctorate of strategic leadership and says women should apply for more leadership roles and create roles for other women.

“There are a lot of barriers, one being opportunities, We’re invisible a lot of times in these fields that we’re in,” she said.

About 2 million women work in the tech industry, compared to the 5 million men nationwide, according to FinancesOnline Research Center.

Charisse Stokes with Tech MGM is focused on changing those numbers.

“Most importantly, right now, how we’re looking at technology from an education workforce development standpoint,” said Stokes.

A panel led by Stacia Robinson with the Alabama Governor’s Office of Minority Affairs gave industry leaders an opportunity to give advice on how to hire more women into male-dominated roles.

“Seeing other women actually work together would be a very impactful visual,” said Robinson.

Robinson’s office also offers the Minority and Women’s Business Initiative to give minority and women business owners a direct line of communication for doing business with the state of Alabama.

