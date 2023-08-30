Local Red Cross sends help during Hurricane Idalia

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Red Cross employees and volunteers are already in Florida and the Carolinas helping those impacted by Idalia.

Some are from the Central East chapter in Montgomery.

The local chapter prepared over 100 boxes filled with hygiene products, water, and food for those displaced by Hurricane Idalia.

Preparedness disaster program manager Lola Mayes says they’re providing food and shelter for those in need.

The Central East chapter sent over 50 of their employees to help the Dothan location because they did the same earlier this year in Selma.

“We’re supporting our neighbors because when we have a tornado here, they actually came and supported us,” said Mayes. “I mean it just brings back memories as well but we know that we all need support because we are a team, so when one is down, we always help the other one up.”

The Red Cross is accepting donations and always welcomes volunteers. Click here to see how you can help.

