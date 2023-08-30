Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Mitch McConnell appears to freeze again while answering questions

By FOX19 Digital Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX/Gray News) - Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell appeared to freeze for about 30 seconds while answering reporter questions at an event Wednesday in Kentucky.

When asked about his re-election campaign, he didn’t respond and seemed to stare off. The 81-year-old senator had to be prompted by a person who came on the stage to tell him the question again.

McConnell seemed to freeze again when asked about the governor’s race in Kentucky and had to be prompted once more about the question. He also had trouble speaking clearly when he answered.

A statement after the event from a spokesperson said he felt momentarily lightheaded and paused during the news conference.

It was the second time the Republican senator became suddenly unresponsive, after an incident in Washington, D.C., in July. He did not speak for several seconds during a Capitol Hill news conference and was escorted away but returned a short time later and told reporters he was “fine.”

McConnell also was out of the Senate for almost six weeks earlier this year after falling and hitting his head after a dinner event at a hotel.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viewer photos and videos show the scene after a 4-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler...
2 lanes of I-85 SB reopen 24 hours after fiery crash significantly damaged Montgomery overpass
On Monday, August 28, 2023, at about 8:05 a.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 2700 block...
2 in custody after woman shot in Montgomery Monday morning
Person of interest in Montgomery homicide caught on CCTV
Person of interest sought in Montgomery homicide investigation
District 10 Rep. David Cole arrested, charged with voting fraud
North Alabama State Rep. David Cole arrested, charged with voting fraud
Do you recognize either of these two Bullock County armed robbery suspects?
2 armed Bullock County robbery suspects sought

Latest News

People kayak past an abandon vehicle in the intersection of Boca Ciega Drive and Pasadena...
LIVE: Hurricane Idalia unleashes fury on Georgia and Florida, swamping the coast and closing highways
FILE - Former Washington Archbishop, Cardinal Theodore McCarrick listens during a news...
Former Catholic cardinal, age 93, is not competent to stand trial on teen sexual abuse charges
Sen. Mitch McConnell appears to freeze at Q&A with reporters following an event in Northern...
Sen. Mitch McConnell appears to freeze at Q&A with reporters following an event in Northern Kentucky
A FedEx driver in Virginia had a package stolen after a man ripped it right from her hands.
‘It’s getting out of control’: FedEx package stolen right out of driver’s hands