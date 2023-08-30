Montgomery hosts long list of events for HBCU Classic Weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) -As HBCU weekend kicks off, the next several days will be filled with the best HBCU traditions, music, sports, and community in Montgomery.

It all centers around two big football games, the ASU Labor Day Classic on Saturday and the Boeing Red Tails Classic on Sunday. Along with football comes marching band performances and tailgating. The weekend will also feature panel discussions and concerts!

Tuesday, the Lab on Dexter hosted its anniversary celebration with a minority business mixer. Wednesday has a mentoring session between HBCU ROTC and minority officers and an HBCU & Greek mixer planned. And then the afterglow concert series starts Thursday, along with a golf tournament, and the ASU President’s Gala is set for Friday night.

Find a list of all the events planned and how to attend here.

