Montgomery mayor bestowed conference’s ‘National Mayor of the Year Award’

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed delivered the State of the City address File photo
Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed delivered the State of the City address File photo
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed is finding yet another reason to celebrate. In addition to his recent re-election, Reed was honored over the weekend with a prestigious national award.

Reed learned Saturday while attending the 123rd National Black Business Conference in Atlanta that he was to be bestowed the conference’s National Mayor of the Year Award. The event included more than 1,000 Black businesses and professionals.

Reed is credited with creating a more diverse entrepreneurial ecosystem and for supporting minority-built businesses in Alabama’s capital city. Some of the mayor’s initiatives have generated a more than 300% increase in Black-owned businesses who participate in the municipal contract process.

Since taking office, Reed has also increased the City of Montgomery’s partnership with local Black-owned banks and financial institutions by transferring $20 million to Liberty Bank, the largest Black-owned financial institution in the United States.

“In everything we do, our goal is to foster a culture of diversity, equity and inclusion,” Reed said. “This includes working to close the racial wealth gap by ensuring Black-owned businesses and entrepreneurs have access to the capital, capacity and information necessary to not only sustain – but grow – their operations.”

Reed’s office has touted some of the successes of his first term, including by leading the state in economic development in 2022, being named one of the Top 10 cities to buy a home by Forbes Magazine, and being named the nation’s Second-Best Defense Community.

Reed won a second term in office on Aug. 22, carrying more than 56% of the vote in a 4-candidate race.

The annual event also focused attention on another Montgomery native when it named iconic Civil Rights Attorney Fred David Gray recipient of the Booker T. Washington Lifetime Achievement Award.

Gray, who earned the Medal of Freedom in 2022, has a storied career that includes representation of the likes of Martin Luther King Jr., Rosa Parks, John Lewis, and others whose names have never made it into wide public knowledge.

