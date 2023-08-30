Montgomery police charge woman in August 25 homicide

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department announced that they have charged a suspect in the death of 66-year-old Ricky Daniel.

According to MPD, Jayln Greene, 24, of Montgomery, has been charged with two counts of capital murder. MPD stated that she was quickly identified as the suspect in the August 25 shooting death of Daniel.

Greene was taken into custody on August 29 by MPD and placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility with no bond.

No further information has been released at this time.

