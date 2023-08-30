Overcoming Poverty: Addressing the west Alabama radar issue

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you’ve watched WSFA 12 News’ First Alert weather team cover severe weather in west Alabama, you’ve probably heard several mentions of a lack of low-level radar coverage. Alabama has National Weather Service radars in or near Huntsville, Birmingham, Tuskegee, Ozark and Mobile, but there’s a problem area that exists across a large portion of west and southwest Alabama.

The radar beam rises as it leaves the radar in search of storms, so the farther the beam travels from the radar, the farther above the ground it is. This creates a problem in locations that aren’t close to a radar, like west Alabama.

For much of Sumter, Greene, Marengo, Perry, Dallas, Wilcox, Clarke and Monroe counties, the center of the radar beam is over a mile above the ground. This means that it is difficult, if not impossible, for meteorologists to have a good look at the lowest part of storms where tornadoes form.

Large tornadoes tend to form from taller storms, so these are eventually detected. But low-topped storms can produce tornadoes below the radar beam, meaning the National Weather Service and WSFA First Alert meteorologists are often unable to “see” these tornadoes until they are already on the ground.

WSFA has been working with local, state and federal officials to address the problem. But this problem exists at the intersection of science, money and politics, so there are no easy, fast or inexpensive solutions. That’s not stopping the effort, though. U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell and the Alabama congressional delegation have had several high-level discussions with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the National Weather Service.

WSFA recently interviewed National Weather Service Director Ken Graham about this topic. Earlier in his career, Graham served as the meteorologist in charge of the local weather service office in Birmingham, so he knows the geography, the weather and the problem.

“You look at some of those low-top storms that we get in the southeast U.S. and west Alabama. Those are tougher, right? And they spin up quickly. I was involved with so many of those when we worked in Louisiana and also here in Alabama. They spin up quickly and they’re gone. How do we catch those?” Graham said.

How, indeed. One idea is to lower the angle of the existing radar beam. Most National Weather Service radars are configured to send a beam out at a 0.5-degree elevation. Graham said efforts are already underway to lower this angle, which would offer some modest improvement.

But lowering a beam that is already almost-flat doesn’t solve the problem. For that, a new radar is the answer. But there’s nothing fast or easy about that, either. The federal government built the existing network of radars from scratch in the 1980s. They have updated the technology and replaced individual components of the radar over the subsequent 40 years. But the infrastructure necessary to build a new radar has been decommissioned for years.

Graham said it would take the federal government three to four years and $20 million to $25 million to build one new radar for west Alabama.

The aging radar network and the man responsible for it are both at a crossroads. Graham has until 2028 to make a decision - do we improve and expand the existing radar network or build an entirely new radar network utilizing a new, faster technology called phased array radar? These new phased array systems have been discussed and researched for years, but there has been little to no movement to place them into operation on a nationwide level. Depending on what Graham decides and Congress funds, that could change over the next couple of decades.

The reality is that phased array radar is decades away, if it comes at all. Lowering the beam will offer some help. A new weather service radar is extremely costly and would take several years to build. In the meantime, the people of west Alabama remain among the most vulnerable to tornadoes in the world.

Sewell represents many of those people. She is actively working with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and National Weather Service officials to solve the problem.

“I want my constituency to know that we’re doing everything we can to make sure that the National Weather Service, as well as NOAA, do what they can to help us close that gap,” said Sewell.

She’s not alone. This effort is a bipartisan affair. Sewell says the entire Alabama delegation is working on this together, including U.S. Sen. Katie Britt.

The WSFA First Alert weather team continues to work with Congress, NOAA and the weather service to address the lack of low-level radar coverage in west Alabama.

