Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Renewed calls for phase 2 of Montgomery County Outer Loop

Some area leaders are calling for the second phase of Montgomery County's Outer Loop project to get underway.
By Julia Avant
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Area leaders envisioned Montgomery County’s Outer Loop project as an answer to better traffic flow throughout the region decades ago.

Today, only one phase of the three-phase project is complete, so some city leaders are now considering how to finish the entire project.

The ribbon was cut on phase one in 2016. The big loop on Interstate 85 just south of Montgomery extends to Vaughn Road and has made a huge improvements in that area, but that’s where the road ends.

Phase two would connect Vaughn Road to Highway 231 South near Meriweather Road. Pike Road Mayor Gordon Stone said the plans are ready, but they are waiting on approval for funding.

Phase three of the project would extend the Outer Loop from Highway 231 South all the way to Interstate 65 near the Hyundai exit.

“It helps economically, it helps from a quality of life standpoint, and certainly it creates a more safe overall transportation system for in the River Region,” said Stone.

State Rep. Reed Ingram of District 75 said he believes the project will give those with economic interests, such as Hyundai, more confidence.

Alabama Sen. Katie Britt says Tuesday’s crash on I-85 is a stark reminder why upgrading infrastructure is a critical priority in the state.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WSFA viewer Troy Rhoades captured this video after a 4-vehicle crash on I-85 in Montgomery.
Detours updated after fiery I-85 crash that significantly damaged Montgomery overpass
On Monday, August 28, 2023, at about 8:05 a.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 2700 block...
2 in custody after woman shot in Montgomery Monday morning
The Montgomery Police Department has opened a hate crime investigation after a Montgomery...
Montgomery police continue hate crime investigation of vandalized neighborhood
Person of interest in Montgomery homicide caught on CCTV
Person of interest sought in Montgomery homicide investigation
Do you recognize either of these two Bullock County armed robbery suspects?
2 armed Bullock County robbery suspects sought

Latest News

The tech industry brought women from across the country to Montgomery for a luncheon during the...
Leaders look to empower next generation of women in tech
A man rolls an arcade game toward a moving truck as waterfront businesses empty out furniture...
Idalia strengthens over warm Gulf of Mexico waters as it steams toward Florida
WSFA viewer Troy Rhoades captured this video after a 4-vehicle crash on I-85 in Montgomery.
Detours updated after fiery I-85 crash that significantly damaged Montgomery overpass
Leaders look to empower next generation of women in tech
Leaders look to empower next generation of women in tech