Renewed calls for phase 2 of Montgomery County Outer Loop

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Area leaders envisioned Montgomery County’s Outer Loop project as an answer to better traffic flow throughout the region decades ago.

Today, only one phase of the three-phase project is complete, so some city leaders are now considering how to finish the entire project.

The ribbon was cut on phase one in 2016. The big loop on Interstate 85 just south of Montgomery extends to Vaughn Road and has made a huge improvements in that area, but that’s where the road ends.

Phase two would connect Vaughn Road to Highway 231 South near Meriweather Road. Pike Road Mayor Gordon Stone said the plans are ready, but they are waiting on approval for funding.

Phase three of the project would extend the Outer Loop from Highway 231 South all the way to Interstate 65 near the Hyundai exit.

“It helps economically, it helps from a quality of life standpoint, and certainly it creates a more safe overall transportation system for in the River Region,” said Stone.

State Rep. Reed Ingram of District 75 said he believes the project will give those with economic interests, such as Hyundai, more confidence.

Alabama Sen. Katie Britt says Tuesday’s crash on I-85 is a stark reminder why upgrading infrastructure is a critical priority in the state.

