Stutts named Auburn captain

North Alabama native named one of four football captains for ‘23 season
North Alabama native Kam Stutts named an Auburn captain for 2023 season. Stutts is joined by...
North Alabama native Kam Stutts named an Auburn captain for 2023 season. Stutts is joined by Quarterback Payton Thorne, Tight End Luke Deal, and Defensive Lineman Elijah McAllister.(Auburn Athletics)
By Carl Prather
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Auburn Tigers announced four football captains for the 2023 season, with a North Alabama native being named.

Offensive lineman Kam Stutts was named a permanent captain. He is joined by Quarterback Payton Thorne, Tight End Luke Deal, and Defensive lineman Elijah McAllister.

“We’ve been getting after it all off season,” Stutts said. “Iron Sharpens Iron. Working with the defense and working against them. It’s exciting to finally be here and get the chance to go compete against somebody else and to see all that hard work come to fruition.”

Stutts is projected to start at Right Guard for the Tigers season opener agaisnt UMASS. Stutts, a Killen Alabama native, played High School Football at Brooks High School.

