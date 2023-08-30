Advertise
Suspect identified, sought in Aug. 19 Montgomery homicide

Irvin Garcia Messino, 34, is 5′4 ft and weighs approximately 165 lbs. He goes by the nickname of Cheras Mont or Cheras Garcia.(Source: Central Alabama CrimeStoppers)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The suspect in an Aug. 19 Montgomery homicide investigation has been identified and is being sought by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, according to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers.

Irvin Garcia Messino, 34, is 5′4 ft and weighs approximately 165 lbs. He goes by the nickname of Cheras Mont or Cheras Garcia.

CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward starting at $1,000 for information that leads law enforcement to Messino’s arrest.

Anyone with information should immediately call police or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP, or anonymously through the P3 tips app.

Details on the Aug. 19 homicide were not immediately available.

