Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Tolls on Beach Express Bridge increase

Generic Graphic
Generic Graphic(Pexels)
By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Tolls for the Beach Express Bridge are going up effective today, the Baldwin County Bridge Company announced.

Electronic rates for prepaid accountholders will be increased by $0.20 to an average rate of $2.22. The discounted electronic flat rate of $1 for Orange Beach residents will not be increased. The cash and debit/credit card rate will increase to $5, according to the company.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viewer photos and videos show the scene after a 4-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler...
2 lanes of I-85 SB reopen 24 hours after fiery crash significantly damaged Montgomery overpass
On Monday, August 28, 2023, at about 8:05 a.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 2700 block...
2 in custody after woman shot in Montgomery Monday morning
Person of interest in Montgomery homicide caught on CCTV
Person of interest sought in Montgomery homicide investigation
District 10 Rep. David Cole arrested, charged with voting fraud
North Alabama State Rep. David Cole arrested, charged with voting fraud
The Montgomery Police Department has charged Jayln Greene, 24, of Montgomery, with two counts...
Montgomery police charge woman in August 25 homicide

Latest News

Red Cross employees and volunteers from Montgomery are already in Florida and the Carolinas...
Local Red Cross sends help during Hurricane Idalia
There is a lack of low-level radar coverage across a large portion of west and southwest Alabama.
Overcoming Poverty: Addressing the west Alabama radar issue
Multiple Alabama power companies and cooperatives are sending crews to aid Florida and Georgia...
Alabama power companies assisting Florida, Georgia in aftermath of Hurricane Idalia
Active-duty soldiers arrested by MSCO
2 active-duty soldiers arrested following massive explosives bust in Muscogee County
Jon Decker joins us live for First at Four to take a look at Hurricane Idalia's projected path...
Idalia heading for the Carolinas