Tolls on Beach Express Bridge increase

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Tolls for the Beach Express Bridge are going up effective today, the Baldwin County Bridge Company announced.

Electronic rates for prepaid accountholders will be increased by $0.20 to an average rate of $2.22. The discounted electronic flat rate of $1 for Orange Beach residents will not be increased. The cash and debit/credit card rate will increase to $5, according to the company.

