Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Treat of a lifetime: Missing dog since 2011 gets reunited with family

A dog named Minion has been returned to his family after missing for a dozen years in Arizona.
A dog named Minion has been returned to his family after missing for a dozen years in Arizona.(Crandall Family)
By Kit Silavong and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENDALE, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - A 15-year-old dog got the treat of a lifetime over the weekend in Arizona after he was found by a county animal control officer.

A field officer with Maricopa County Animal Care and Control found a stray dog last week in the Glendale area. The officer reported that the dog was timid and didn’t seem to have much of a reaction when being picked up.

The officer scanned the dog for a microchip and learned that its name was Minion and that the chip was last updated in 2011.

She called in to report finding the dog and, a few hours later, started getting phone calls from a number she didn’t recognize.

The officer answered one of the phone calls and a man told her that Minion was his dog.

Minion reportedly went missing in 2011 after a maintenance worker left the family’s back gate open.

He said he and his family searched for Minion but never found him.

The officer ended up driving the 15-year-old dog directly to the Crandall family’s home, 22 miles from where he was found.

Once she arrived at the family home, Minion’s demeanor changed and he started moving around excitedly. He began circling the other dogs and wagging his tail.

Minion was finally back home after going missing for a dozen years.

Authorities said the reunion wouldn’t have been possible without a microchip. The animal care team encourages all pet owners to make sure their furry friends are chipped with their latest contact information.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viewer photos and videos show the scene after a 4-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler...
2 lanes of I-85 SB reopen 24 hours after fiery crash significantly damaged Montgomery overpass
On Monday, August 28, 2023, at about 8:05 a.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 2700 block...
2 in custody after woman shot in Montgomery Monday morning
Person of interest in Montgomery homicide caught on CCTV
Person of interest sought in Montgomery homicide investigation
District 10 Rep. David Cole arrested, charged with voting fraud
North Alabama State Rep. David Cole arrested, charged with voting fraud
The Montgomery Police Department has charged Jayln Greene, 24, of Montgomery, with two counts...
Montgomery police charge woman in August 25 homicide

Latest News

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed delivered the State of the City address File photo
Montgomery mayor bestowed conference’s ‘National Mayor of the Year Award’
Tips to help you save as consumer confidence in business, labor market conditions decline
Tips to help you save as consumer confidence in business, labor market conditions fluctuate
Tips to help you save as consumer confidence in business, labor market conditions fluctuates
FILE - Former BBC Director General Mark Thompson arrives at Portcullis House in London, Monday,...
CNN names Mark Thompson, former BBC and New York Times executive, as its new leader
People kayak past an abandon vehicle in the intersection of Boca Ciega Drive and Pasadena...
LIVE: Hurricane Idalia unleashes fury on Georgia and Florida, swamping the coast and closing highways