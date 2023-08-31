Advertise
Afterglow Concert Series kicks off Thursday in Montgomery

The City of Montgomery’s Afterglow Concert Series kicks off Thursday, Aug. 31, and runs through...
The City of Montgomery’s Afterglow Concert Series kicks off Thursday, Aug. 31, and runs through Saturday, Sept. 2.(Source: City of Montgomery)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The City of Montgomery’s Afterglow Concert Series kicks off Thursday, Aug. 31, and runs through Saturday, Sept. 2.

Thursday’s show features Grammy award-winning songstress Stephanie Mills and rapper Yung Joc.

The concert series continues Friday with the soulful sounds of R&B group Silk. Saturday’s show features Grammy-nominated R&B artist Joe.

Each show is set to begin at 9 p.m. at the Riverwalk Amphitheater and is free to the public. Tickets for VIP seating are available for purchase here.

The Afterglow Concert Series is among a number of events happening over the holiday weekend as Montgomery hosts HBCU Classic Weekend, which centers on the Labor Day Classic on Saturday and the Red Tails Classic on Sunday.

For more information on the weekend’s events, click here.

This weekend is HBCU Classic Weekend in Montgomery and here to tell us all about the 'Afterglow Concert Series' is Isis Hunley with the City of Montgomery

