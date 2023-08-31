Advertise
Alabama State football to host Labor Day Classic this weekend

The ASU Hornets are preparing to take on Southern.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama State University Hornets will be kicking off the season with the Labor Day Classic against the Southern Jaguars.

The Hornets went 6-5 last season and will be looking to start this season off on the right track against a Jaguars team they have not faced since the spring of 2021, who is also picked to win the West this season.

The Jaguars have an experienced dual-threat quarterback under center in Harold Blood. However, ASU Head Coach Eddie Robinson Jr. says the defense is ready for him and embracing opening day at home.

“Opening day is always great. I don’t care what sport it is, basketball, football, whatever it is, baseball. I think opening day is always special. We’ve been training, working, sacrificing, giving up a whole lot to get to this point. I don’t care if you’ve won the last three conference championships or if you’re the defending Super Bowl champs. Every year is different, so you have that anxiety of did you do enough in the off-season. Everybody is trying to measure themselves. The good thing is we are playing a good team,” said Coach Robinson.

ASU kicks off at 5 p.m. on Saturday at ASU Stadium. If you can’t make it to the game, you can watch it live on ESPN+.

