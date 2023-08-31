Alabama treasurer’s office promotes CollegeCounts 529 Fund with new folder for students

DEATSVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s treasurer stopped by Pine Level Elementary Thursday to talk about saving money for college.

The average tuition at a four-year school is 23 times higher than it was 60 years ago. State leaders are encouraging parents to start saving early.

As a father of three, State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey knows firsthand how important the CollegeCounts 529 Fund is.

“College is expensive. So one of the ways that I’ve paid for them to go to college is I had 529 plans for all of them,” said Mackey.

This is why Mackey is excited to partner with the treasurer’s office to get these folders into the hands of first graders around the state.

“By sending home literally tens of thousands of folders, a lot of young people and parents are going to learn how to save for college that they might not have otherwise seen,” said Mackey.

“It’s better to save today than borrow tomorrow,” said Alabama State Treasurer Young Boozer.

Boozer says these folders are designed to promote the College Savings Program.

“You can make investments through our program in mutual funds which are highly rated and have performed well. And over time that’ll grow,” said Boozer.

They want to encourage parents and guardians to save money now and let it grow over time.

“If somebody said we’re going to save $100 a month, from birth until 18 years, and you put that $100 under the mattress, you would have $21,600. But if you invested it in something like the 529 program, and you earned, let’s say 5% over that time period, the amount of money at the same amount of time would be $43,000,” said Boozer.

The money contributed can be used for any qualified expenses including tuition, room and board fees, computers, or anything else required while you’re child is in college, a technical school, or an apprenticeship program.

Click here to learn more about the CollegeCounts 529 program.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.