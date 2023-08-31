Advertise
Albertville man wins $1 million in Publisher’s Clearing House Sweepstakes

Winner says he will give his winnings to his church and family
Edwin Walker holding million-dollar check from Publisher's Clearing House
Edwin Walker holding million-dollar check from Publisher's Clearing House(WAFF 48)
By Savannah Sapp
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Edwin Walker of Albertville is the lucky winner of the long-running Publisher’s Clearing House Sweepstakes.

“I always had hopes but I never really expected it. So, it’s... like I say it’s a big surprise,” Walker said.

Howie Guja of PCH’s prize patrol traveled from New York City to hand-deliver the prize to Walker. Guja has been with PCH since 2014 and he says delivering prizes to winners is the best part.

“You’re knocking on the door and someone thinks it must be a solicitor or a salesman and they don’t wanna come to the door. Then, you’ll see them peek out and they see the flowers, they see everything, they see this patch and next thing you know the door is swinging open they’re in their pajamas, their underwear, whatever it might be. They’re very, very happy. So, you know, it’s really life-changing,” Guja said.

The most popular question Guja receives is “What do you do if the winner is not home?” Guja worked through just that as he was delivering Walker’s prize. Guja first arrived at Walker’s home to hand-deliver the giant check, roses, and champagne but Walker was nowhere in sight.

Guja’s Prize Patrol team learned from neighbors that Walker was at work down the road. Guja, followed by many members of the media, traveled to Walker’s job where they awaited for him to come back from a delivery.

“Yeah, I was floored,” Walker said.

When he returned to work, Walker was greeted by Guja, his coworkers and family members. He says he will share his winnings with those he loves.

“The church will get some of it, I can get back to working on my house, try to get it finished up, and then just try to help the family,” Walker said.

