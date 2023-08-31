Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Cahaba Medical Care opens prenatal clinic in Perry County

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(KSLA)
By Allison Bolton
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Cahaba Medical Care is taking action in Perry County to address Alabama’s alarming infant and maternal mortality rates.

Recent studies show that Alabama’s infant and maternal mortality rates, especially among African American mothers, are higher than the national average. Perry County in particular faces limited access to maternal healthcare. Cahaba Medical seeks to change that.

“Our research and clinical experience has proven that local access to prenatal care and delivery services can impact these critical health care metrics around infants and mothers by helping women have healthier pregnancies and babies,” said Cahaba Medical Care CEO, Dr. John Waits. “We’ve recognized this critical need in Perry County, and we’re committed to providing these services here to ensure all expectant mothers have access to the care they deserve.”

Perry County lacks a hospital, but thanks to Dr. Lishman and Cahaba Medical, residents now have access to prenatal care. Dr. Laura Lishman, a Family Medicine physician, now works for Cahaba’s Marion clinic in Perry County, providing ultrasounds, testing, and health monitoring.

“Prior to the opening of the CMC Marion clinic, there was no prenatal care available in Perry County. When a woman living in Perry County became pregnant, she had to travel to a neighboring county for prenatal care and often did not have the means to do so. Now that we have this available locally, they are receiving consistent, high-quality prenatal care, which increases the safety of both mother and child,” said Dr. Lishman.

Cahaba Medical Care’s Marion clinic is located at 1303 Washington Street and is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viewer photos and videos show the scene after a 4-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler...
2 lanes of I-85 SB reopen 24 hours after fiery crash significantly damaged Montgomery overpass
The Montgomery Police Department has charged Jayln Greene, 24, of Montgomery, with two counts...
Montgomery police charge woman in August 25 homicide
Irvin Garcia Messino, 34, is 5′4 ft and weighs approximately 165 lbs. He goes by the nickname...
Suspect identified, sought in Aug. 19 Montgomery homicide
This aerial photo shows homes surrounded by floodwaters in Steinhatchee, Fla., Wednesday, Aug....
Hurricane Idalia hits Florida with 125 mph winds, flooding streets, snapping trees and cutting power
Montgomery's municipal elections were held on Aug. 22, 2023.
Final numbers released for 2023 Montgomery municipal elections

Latest News

District 10 Rep. David Cole arrested, charged with voting fraud
North Alabama State Rep. David Cole releases statement days after being charged with voting fraud
File image
Two Montgomery teens charged with reckless murder
Gov. Ivey announces widening of I-65 and I-59, Hoover Interchange Project
Gov. Ivey announces widening of I-65 and I-59, Hoover Interchange Project
The City of Montgomery’s Afterglow Concert Series kicks off Thursday, Aug. 31, and runs through...
Afterglow Concert Series kicks off Thursday in Montgomery