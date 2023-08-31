Coverage of rain rises Friday into early Saturday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Today should be a mostly dry day with only a couple of random showers and thunderstorms possible in far southern portions of Alabama later on this afternoon. We have seen a small dip in humidity, so you probably noticed it felt comfortable when walking out the door this morning; highs will be back in the seasonable low 90s with a good deal of sunshine to start the day, but a few clouds are expected during the afternoon and evening.

Sunshine and some clouds today with a slight storm chance after 5 p.m. in South Alabama. (WSFA 12 News)

Rain chances then go up tonight and remain elevated Friday and Friday night. Look for scattered showers and a few storms later this evening and more throughout the day tomorrow. The coverage tonight will be around 40-50% while the coverage overall tomorrow will be 60-70%.

Still, it will not rain on everyone, nor will it rain all day long in any one particular location. Additional showers and a few storms remain likely tomorrow night into early Saturday... most of what falls on Saturday would likely be confined to the morning hours.

When it’s not raining it will be partly to mostly cloudy Friday and Saturday. There may be times when it looks rather gray and overcast; for that reason the high temperatures have been lowered both days into the mid 80s. Don’t be surprised if some cloudier locations stay in the low 80s.

More sunshine is likely for everyone Sunday and next week! Temperatures will rise a bit to around 90° on Sunday, then bounce back into the low 90s next week. There will likely be some mid 90s by the second half of next week.

Rain and storms are likely Friday and possible in spots Saturday. (WSFA 12 News)

Even on the days where highs reach the 90s, the heat index will stay below 100° thanks to lower humidity. The nighttime temperatures will be a bit lower thanks to the drop in humidity. Lows will drop into the mid-70s tonight, then into the upper 60s to around 70 afterwards. Some of our “cooler” locations could even enjoy middle 60s a time or two!

