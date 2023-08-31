Advertise
Coverage of rain rises Friday into early Saturday

Thursday night, Friday and Friday night will have the highest coverage
The last day of August is here, so what does the forecast look like? Amanda has an updated look ahead!
By Amanda Curran and Tyler Sebree
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Today should be a mostly dry day with only a couple of random showers and thunderstorms possible in far southern portions of Alabama later on this afternoon. We have seen a small dip in humidity, so you probably noticed it felt comfortable when walking out the door this morning; highs will be back in the seasonable low 90s with a good deal of sunshine to start the day, but a few clouds are expected during the afternoon and evening.

Sunshine and some clouds today with a slight storm chance after 5 p.m. in South Alabama.
Sunshine and some clouds today with a slight storm chance after 5 p.m. in South Alabama.(WSFA 12 News)

Rain chances then go up tonight and remain elevated Friday and Friday night. Look for scattered showers and a few storms later this evening and more throughout the day tomorrow. The coverage tonight will be around 40-50% while the coverage overall tomorrow will be 60-70%.

Still, it will not rain on everyone, nor will it rain all day long in any one particular location. Additional showers and a few storms remain likely tomorrow night into early Saturday... most of what falls on Saturday would likely be confined to the morning hours.

When it’s not raining it will be partly to mostly cloudy Friday and Saturday. There may be times when it looks rather gray and overcast; for that reason the high temperatures have been lowered both days into the mid 80s. Don’t be surprised if some cloudier locations stay in the low 80s.

More sunshine is likely for everyone Sunday and next week! Temperatures will rise a bit to around 90° on Sunday, then bounce back into the low 90s next week. There will likely be some mid 90s by the second half of next week.

Rain and storms are likely Friday and possible in spots Saturday.
Rain and storms are likely Friday and possible in spots Saturday.(WSFA 12 News)

Even on the days where highs reach the 90s, the heat index will stay below 100° thanks to lower humidity. The nighttime temperatures will be a bit lower thanks to the drop in humidity. Lows will drop into the mid-70s tonight, then into the upper 60s to around 70 afterwards. Some of our “cooler” locations could even enjoy middle 60s a time or two!

As always, remember to download the free WSFA 12 News First Alert Weather app. That way you can gain the latest weather information from the First Alert Weather Team wherever you go. Just search WSFA Weather in the Apple App Store or Google Play store today.

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

