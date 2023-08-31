Advertise
Crews prepared to depart Maxwell Air Force Base for Idalia recovery

Trailers stocked with supplies for Idalia recovery are at Maxwell Air Force Base.
By Brady Talbert
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 10:32 PM CDT
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - More than 100 trailers line the runway at Montgomery’s Maxwell Air Force Base. Soon, they could head to Florida to help hurricane victims, but only when it is safe.

“It could be a couple of days,” said Brian Steinke, commander of the 42nd Operations Support Squadron. “We have the storm surge issues. This area has to be safe and secured before they can start sending the supplies in.”

The FEMA trailers house supplies like generators, cots and tarps.

There are currently about 150 trailers on the base, and officials expect up to about 350 trailers in the coming days.

Additionally, nearly 40 Navy helicopters are at Maxwell.

Crews flew in from Florida to prevent their helicopters from sustaining damage.

Commander Ryan Brack with Helicopter Maritime Strike Wing Atlantic said nearly 250 pilots and crew members from Florida were in Montgomery riding out the storm.

“They are handling it very well. The morale is high,” said Brack. “And they’re doing a phenomenal job with a lot of help from Maxwell Air Force Base.”

The sailors plan to head back to Florida as soon as the storm clears and it is safe to return.

At this time, it is unlikely the Navy helicopters will be called in for search and rescue operations in Florida, but officials said they are prepared if needed.

