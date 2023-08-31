Advertise
DIGITAL ONLY: ‘Talking Football with Rosie and Jahmal’ set to air at 6:45 p.m.

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s football season in the South, and that means it’s time for some pigskin talk surrounding the 2023 high school and college teams in our area.

Coming up at 6:45 p.m., WSFA 12 News Sports Director Rosie Langello and Sports Anchor Jahmal Kennedy are taking on the task, and you’re invited to join the chat!

Make sure you join us right here and on Facebook for the details on your favorite team.

Talking Football with Rosie and Jahmal
Talking Football with Rosie and Jahmal(Source: WSFA 12 News)

