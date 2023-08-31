Engineers build smoke-sniffing drones to help fight California fires

DAVIS, Calif. (KMAX/KOVR) - Smoke-sniffing drones could be the future of fighting wildfires in California.

When a wildfire breaks out, early detection is key in stopping it from spreading.

“Once it grows, it’s out of control, it’s very difficult,” said Prabhesh Ragbir, a UC Davis Ph.D. student.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection’s goal is to get on the scene quickly and contain 95% of all fires to just 10 acres or less.

Now drones may be the latest technology that helps detect wildland blazes as soon as they break out.

“We’re going to have a swarm of them,” said Professor Zhaodan Kong, with the UC Davis Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering Department.

A team of mechanical aerospace engineers at UC Davis is building the drones.

“The official name is an octocopter,” Ragbir said.

The “octocopters” are equipped with detectors that can sniff out smoke.

“We have sensors for particulate matter, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide,” Ragbir said.

The engineers said it works much like a search dog’s nose.

“You track the scents, and you figure out the location of the wildfire,” Kong said.

The on-board air samplers are so sensitive, they can detect smoke before it becomes visible to cameras or the human eye.

“Even down to the nanomoles, very small amounts,” Ragbir said.

The drone can then follow the trail to pinpoint the precise origin of the fire and quickly alert firefighters.

“Our hope is, basically, we can catch or detect the wildfire as early as possible, and that means that the damage caused by fire will be minimized,” Kong said.

With the potential to protect millions of dollars worth of property, the drones are pretty economical.

“The whole thing is about $2,000,” Kong said.

The engineers have been working with Cal Fire, experimenting with the drones on several prescribed burns and so far, they’ve seen success.

“You need to show them that it works, and then you can gradually incorporate this into their workflow,” Kong said.

The drones currently have limited flight time, so they would only be launched during times of high fire danger.

Copyright 2023 KMAX/KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.