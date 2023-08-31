Advertise
Faulkner football on the road to start the season

The Faulkner Eagles' first game of the year is at Reinhardt University.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Faulkner Eagles are all set to kick off the NAIA regular season tonight against Reinhardt in Waleska, GA.

The team is coming off a rough 4-7 2022-23 campaign and will be looking to turn things around this season. However, it won’t be an easy task for the Eagles as Reinhardt is ranked number 10 coming into the season.

Head coach Rob Gray says this year, his team is new and young, but that’s what he likes the most about this team.

“I like the freshness, you know, there’s a lot of new parts offensively, defensively, and special teams wise. So there’s new people in, and that gives some of the people that are coming back a chance to kind of re-invent themselves. So, to me that’s been a good thing, seeing those guys with a different bolt of energy this time around,” said Coach Gray.

The game is set to kick off a 5 p.m. If you don’t plan to make the trip to Georgia, the game can be viewed live here.

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

