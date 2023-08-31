Gov. Ivey announces widening of I-65 and I-59, Hoover Interchange Project

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Ivey announced Thursday during a news conference three major interstate projects in Alabama, including the widening of I-65, the Hoover Interchange Project, and the widening of I-59.

Widening Interstate 65

The largest project announced is the next phase of the governor’s plans to widen Interstate 65 from Alabaster to Calera, which runs from Exit 238 to Exit 231.

This project, broken into three phases, will include six bridges over rail tracks and two bridges over County Road 26 and is estimated to cost approximately $300 million. The Shelby County Commission, cities of Alabaster and Calera and 58 Inc. are providing a total of $20 million toward the project, with the remaining funds coming from the state of Alabama.

“It was exciting to think about this announcement as I drove up 65 this morning, seeing the progress we are making around Clanton and the progress we have already made around Alabaster. And folks, let me tell you, this is just one of many Alabama roads benefiting from our Rebuild Alabama effort,” said Governor Ivey in her remarks. “We are all familiar with the phrase ‘no man left behind’. Well, Rebuild Alabama seeks to ensure we have no road, bridge or area of our state left behind.”

Hoover Interchange Project

The second largest project is the construction of a new interchange to connect Interstate 459 to Highway 150 and South Shades Crest Road in Hoover. Governor Ivey says the new Hoover Interchange will be located about one mile from the current Exit 10. The project is a City of Hoover-led initiative, totaling $120 million.

Widening Interstate 59

Governor Ivey says the third project will include a four-mile widening of Interstate 59 from I-459 to Chalkville Mountain Road. This project will help with this congested area and accommodate future traffic. This project has an estimated cost of approximately $80 million in ALDOT funds.

The transportation projects total approximately half a billion dollars.

