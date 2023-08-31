Huntingdon heads into the football season ranked atop the polls

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Huntingdon Hawks are soaring into the 2023-24 football season atop the USA South Football preseason rankings. This comes fresh off the heels of a 22-23 season that saw the team capture its seventh league title in eight years.

On opening weekend, the Hawks will be in Mount Berry, GA, to take on the Berry Vikings. The Vikings are also coming into the season with a full head of steam. They will start the season ranked number 2 in the SAA preseason poll after a strong 7-2 season last year that saw the team finish second in the final SAA standings.

The Hawks head coach, Mike Turk, is entering his 20th year with the school and first with new quarterback senior Carson Daniel. Coach Turk says he is familiar with the offense and what this team does.

The Hawks star linebacker Casey Peppers is set to return after a season-ending injury last year. Peppers is ready to give his final season of college football his all.

“I think we’re hungry. You know, we’ve had some changes, obviously the quarterback spot, we’ve had some changes up front in the offensive line. But I think everybody is hungry, like I said. We have a really good mindset,” Peppers said.

Coach Turk understands that this team has had a fair amount of success over the past several years but stated that it has absolutely nothing to do with what’s about to transpire.

“We talk about a lot of things we want to be, but each team has to prove who it is,” says Coach Turk.

The game is set to kick off at 5 p.m. this Saturday, Sept. 2. If you can’t make it out to Mount Berry, GA for the game, you can watch it live here.

