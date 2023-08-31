Law enforcement will use some new equipment to better police The Strip in Tuscaloosa this football season

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities expect large crowds and lots of vehicle traffic in Tuscaloosa as kickoff approaches for Alabama’s home football season opener against Middle Tennessee State. They’re ready to slow things down to keep one area near campus safer from vehicle traffic in 2023.

Portable speed bumps will be used to get more control over vehicle traffic on The Strip in Tuscaloosa.

Officers with the University of Alabama Campus Police Department and the Tuscaloosa Police Department share responsibilities of policing The Strip near campus. The popular series of bars and other businesses sit on University Boulevard next door to campus.

Captain Mark Grimes with UAPD demonstrated how these speed bumps work, describing them as lightweight and easy to deploy.

Officers will lay them across different sections on University Boulevard between Reed Street and Campus Drive.

“It’s new. It’s old technology, but utilizing it for our advantage,” Grimes said. “It really reduces reckless driving, exhibition driving, the racing, and cruising that happens down here.”

They will place those portable speed bumps out on The Strip and some of its side streets between Wednesday and Sunday.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.