Macon County officials hope to restore water before next week

Macon County officials are hopeful that repairs to damaged water pumps can be made as soon as Friday.
By Monae Stevens
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An ongoing water outage in Macon County could be resolved as soon as Friday, officials say.

Macon County Emergency Management Agency Director Frank Lee originally said it would take a week before repairs are made to the damaged water pumps.

Macon County Water Authority Administrator Elnora Love confirmed two pumps were struck by lightning on Sunday and Monday.

“We have a lot of pipelines,” said Love. “That’s what takes us so long for trying to find out what’s going on.”

Catherine Phillips, a certified water operator, said technicians are pulling the pumps out of the ground for repairs.

Once repairs are complete, Bac-T samples will be taken to ensure the water is not contaminated.

The county has received donations of drinking water from area food banks for people to have while they wait for their supply to be restored.

Lee mentioned the water levels are still working their way back to normal.

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

