North Alabama State Rep. David Cole releases statement days after being charged with voting fraud

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - House District 10 Representative David Cole (R-Huntsville) was arrested on Tuesday afternoon and charged with fraud-voting at multiple or unauthorized locations.

According to court documents, Cole “did knowingly vote in the November 8, 2022, general election at a polling police where he had not been authorized to vote, to wit: within the boundaries of Alabama House District 10...”

In 2022, questions of Cole’s residency were raised before the election as it was discovered that he signed a rental agreement in Nov. 2021 just days before the filing deadline.

In May 2023, a nearly three-hour-long deposition was conducted for Cole brought by Libertarian Elijah Boyd at the Alabama State House.

Cole was booked into the Madison County Jail and has since been released on a $2,500 bond.

Rep. Cole’s attorney, William Espy released the following statement on his behalf:

Dr. Cole admits and takes full responsibility for the mistakes he made in the political process. He entered the process to serve his community. He has lived a life of service including serving for 22 years in the Army with tours in Iraq, Afghanistan and Egypt. The Cole family appreciates all the prayers and support from his friends and community during this time. Dr. Cole will continue to serve his community going forward.

Barry Ragsdale, Boyd’s attorney, provided a statement on his behalf about Cole’s arrest.

Mr. Cole, by lying and then attempting to cover up his lies, managed to turn a simple election challenge into a career-ending and life-altering felony. It is shame that it took months of costly litigation and two trips to the Alabama Supreme Court to force him to answer the straightforward question of where he really lived. The voters of Madison County deserved better and have been done a great disservice by a politician who thought he was above the law.

Speaker of the House Nathaniel Ledbetter (R-Rainsville) issued the following statement on Cole’s arrest:

This afternoon, the Speaker’s Office became aware of David Cole’s arrest on the charge of fraud—voting at an unauthorized location. As this is an ongoing investigation, we are still waiting to learn more details as they become available. In recent years, the Alabama House has prioritized legislation that promotes election integrity, and we believe that any allegation of fraud must be addressed regardless of the party, public official, or candidate involved. Alabamians may remain confident that their elections are conducted honestly, their votes are cast and counted fairly, and their ballot boxes are secure. Now, it is up to a court of law to determine the validity of the allegations Cole is facing, and I anticipate Alabama’s election laws will withstand their true intent.

WAFF 48 News has reached out to Cole’s office and has not received a response.

