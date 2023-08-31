Lumber truck overturns on I-65 ramp

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A ramp on I-65 temporarily shut down after a log truck overturned.

Just after 6 p.m. on Wednesday, MPD and Fire Medics responded to the Northern Boulevard and I-65 southbound entrance ramp to reports of a flipped truck.

Police made contact with the driver who had only minor injuries.

As of 7:40 p.m., the ramp has been cleared and re-opened to traffic.

