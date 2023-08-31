Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Pumping station repairs underway Thursday in Macon County

Macon County's EMA director discussed a water outage affecting about 1,500 residents.
Macon County's EMA director discussed a water outage affecting about 1,500 residents.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Macon County officials announced Thursday morning that pump station repairs are underway to resolve the ongoing water crisis.

According to Macon County EMA director Frank Lee, on Wednesday at the Macon County Water Authority Board meeting, Macon County EMA suggested that the county commission immediately pass a resolution to declare an emergency based on the potential risk at hand. The water board agreed and passed its own.

Lee stated that it was suggested that an immediate effort be made to secure other providers to address and mitigate repairs assumed to be caused by a lightning strike.

Wednesday afternoon, a repair vendor began an investigation and verified that there was obvious evidence of a lightning strike on the Coon Hop Road pumping station.

Repairs are scheduled to begin Thursday morning, including replacing the pump. Lee stated they hope the pumping station will be back online as soon as samples and certified testing can be done.

The emergency water distribution will resume at 8 a.m. Thursday morning at the Macon County Water Authority office building. So far, Macon County EMA has secured over 17,000 pounds of water and several hundred cases of one-gallon containers of water.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viewer photos and videos show the scene after a 4-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler...
2 lanes of I-85 SB reopen 24 hours after fiery crash significantly damaged Montgomery overpass
The Montgomery Police Department has charged Jayln Greene, 24, of Montgomery, with two counts...
Montgomery police charge woman in August 25 homicide
Irvin Garcia Messino, 34, is 5′4 ft and weighs approximately 165 lbs. He goes by the nickname...
Suspect identified, sought in Aug. 19 Montgomery homicide
This aerial photo shows homes surrounded by floodwaters in Steinhatchee, Fla., Wednesday, Aug....
Hurricane Idalia hits Florida with 125 mph winds, flooding streets, snapping trees and cutting power
Montgomery's municipal elections were held on Aug. 22, 2023.
Final numbers released for 2023 Montgomery municipal elections

Latest News

Roundtable discussion on tech innovation at Alabama's HBCU's
Morning Smile: Students at Monroeville Elementary School work to beat the heat
Black in tech roundtable
Student found dead at Jacksonville State University housing building