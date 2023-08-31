Pumping station repairs underway Thursday in Macon County

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Macon County officials announced Thursday morning that pump station repairs are underway to resolve the ongoing water crisis.

According to Macon County EMA director Frank Lee, on Wednesday at the Macon County Water Authority Board meeting, Macon County EMA suggested that the county commission immediately pass a resolution to declare an emergency based on the potential risk at hand. The water board agreed and passed its own.

Lee stated that it was suggested that an immediate effort be made to secure other providers to address and mitigate repairs assumed to be caused by a lightning strike.

Wednesday afternoon, a repair vendor began an investigation and verified that there was obvious evidence of a lightning strike on the Coon Hop Road pumping station.

Repairs are scheduled to begin Thursday morning, including replacing the pump. Lee stated they hope the pumping station will be back online as soon as samples and certified testing can be done.

The emergency water distribution will resume at 8 a.m. Thursday morning at the Macon County Water Authority office building. So far, Macon County EMA has secured over 17,000 pounds of water and several hundred cases of one-gallon containers of water.

