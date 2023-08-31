Student found dead at Jacksonville State University housing building

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One student has been found dead at Pannell Hall at Jacksonville State University, JSU police have confirmed.

At this time, there is no suspicion or foul play suspected in the death of the student. The body has been sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy. An investigation is ongoing.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

