The tropics are still very active

In addition to Idalia, we have Hurricane Franklin located northeast of Bermuda and Tropical Storm Jose out in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. Jose joined us last night as the previously dubbed Tropical Depression Eleven gained enough strength to receive a name.

Nearly half of the available names have been used already. (WSFA 12 News)

That now gives us 10 named storms so far in 2023 in the Atlantic. Given that we haven’t even gotten to September yet, it’s certainly accurate to say it has been a very active year so far.

The peak of hurricane season is right around September 10th, so we’re almost there. Most of the yearly activity seen in the Atlantic Basin occurs from mid-August through mid-October.

We are quickly approaching the peak of hurricane season. (WSFA 12 News)

Named storms and even hurricanes can occur later in October and even during the final month of hurricane season in November. It’s obviously not possible to tell you exactly how active it will be over the next three months. What I can say is that it’s likely that additional storms will occur before 2023 wraps up.

How many will we see? Will any of them threaten the United States? Will there be any more major hurricanes?

These are all fair questions without a certain answer at this point. Again, I’d look for more named storms to occur before hurricane season comes to a close on November 30th.

There are two areas being monitored for tropical development in the Atlantic Basin. (WSFA 12 News)

Our next named storm may actually come sooner rather than later. There is a system way out in the eastern Atlantic Ocean that has a high (70% chance) of developing into at least a tropical depression.

Based on recent model guidance it appears as though that system -- currently called Invest 94L -- will indeed strengthen enough to receive a name. Should that occur the next name on the list is Katia.

Whenever that happens we will officially have crossed more than half of the names for 2023 off the list. After Katia the remaining names are Lee, Margot, Nigel, Ophelia, Philippe, Rina, Sean, Tammy, Vince, and Whitney.

