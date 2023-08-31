Tuskegee football kicks off with the Boeing Red Tails Classic

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Football season is back in the Capital City, and this weekend, the Tuskegee Golden Tigers will take on Fort Valley State in the Boeing Red Tails Classic at the historic Cramton Bowl in Montgomery.

The two SIAC rivals will start their seasons against each other for the third year. The Golden Tigers will be looking to land their first win in the Red Tails Classic.

The Golden Tigers are coming off a season where they went 8-3 and 7-0 in conference play. The Golden Tigers season ended in a disappointing 58-21 loss to the Benedict Tigers in the SIAC Championship game.

This game will also be the debut of new head football coach Aaron James. James served as the offensive coordinator last season and was the school’s quarterback from 1998-2001. As a starter, he compiled an impressive 42-5 record, three SIAC championships, and a perfect 12-0 season, topped off with an HBCU National Championship in 2000.

The game will begin at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 3, at the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery. If you can’t make it to the game, it can be seen on ESPNU.

