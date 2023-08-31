Two Montgomery teens charged with reckless murder

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has announced that two teenagers have been charged in the July 24th shooting death of a 16-year-old.

According to MPD, a 14-year-old male and a 15-year-old male have been identified as suspects in the July 24th shooting that claimed the life of a 16-year-old male. The juvenile suspects were both taken into custody today and placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility with no bond.

No further information has been released in this ongoing homicide investigation.

