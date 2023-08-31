Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Two Montgomery teens charged with reckless murder

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has announced that two teenagers have been charged in the July 24th shooting death of a 16-year-old.

According to MPD, a 14-year-old male and a 15-year-old male have been identified as suspects in the July 24th shooting that claimed the life of a 16-year-old male. The juvenile suspects were both taken into custody today and placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility with no bond.

No further information has been released in this ongoing homicide investigation.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viewer photos and videos show the scene after a 4-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler...
2 lanes of I-85 SB reopen 24 hours after fiery crash significantly damaged Montgomery overpass
The Montgomery Police Department has charged Jayln Greene, 24, of Montgomery, with two counts...
Montgomery police charge woman in August 25 homicide
Irvin Garcia Messino, 34, is 5′4 ft and weighs approximately 165 lbs. He goes by the nickname...
Suspect identified, sought in Aug. 19 Montgomery homicide
This aerial photo shows homes surrounded by floodwaters in Steinhatchee, Fla., Wednesday, Aug....
Hurricane Idalia hits Florida with 125 mph winds, flooding streets, snapping trees and cutting power
Montgomery's municipal elections were held on Aug. 22, 2023.
Final numbers released for 2023 Montgomery municipal elections

Latest News

Gov. Ivey announces widening of I-65 and I-59, Hoover Interchange Project
Gov. Ivey announces widening of I-65 and I-59, Hoover Interchange Project
The City of Montgomery’s Afterglow Concert Series kicks off Thursday, Aug. 31, and runs through...
Afterglow Concert Series kicks off Thursday in Montgomery
Alabama state Rep. Fred L. Plump Jr., 76, D-Fairfield, agreed to step down from office after...
Court records reveal kickback scheme involving youth baseball league, lawmaker’s assistant
Talking Football with Rosie and Jahmal
DIGITAL ONLY: ‘Talking Football with Rosie and Jahmal’ set to air at 6:45 p.m.