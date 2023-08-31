Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Wallace Community College combating hunger on campus

The food pantry is on the Dothan and Eufaula campuses, allowing any student to have 10 pounds...
The food pantry is on the Dothan and Eufaula campuses, allowing any student to have 10 pounds of food and hygiene products two days a week.(Cailey Wright)
By Cailey Wright
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Over 60% of students at Wallace Community College cannot regularly afford food according to the Student Life Coordinator.

Now, a nonperishable food pantry will help tear down the barriers of food insecurity that block students from an education. A majority of students at Wallace are non-traditional students who have additional stressors outside of the classroom.

The food pantry will ensure that food will be one less thing to worry about.

“With so much going on when being a student there’s stress to them,” Daymesha Reed, the Student Life Coordinator, said. " So if we can eliminate hunger, and our students can focus on their academics that they will be more successful.”

The food pantry is on the Dothan and Eufaula campuses, allowing any student to have 10 pounds of food and hygiene products two days a week..

The Heart of Alabama Food Bank provides the food for free in a statewide effort to feed community college students.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Two Montgomery teens charged with reckless murder
Chrystal Kari Marie Frost is charged with multiple counts of teacher sex charges involving...
Former Crenshaw Christian Academy teacher accused of sex with students
District 10 Rep. David Cole arrested, charged with voting fraud
North Alabama State Rep. David Cole resigns, signs plea agreement
Irvin Garcia Messino, 34, is 5′4 ft and weighs approximately 165 lbs. He goes by the nickname...
Suspect identified, sought in Aug. 19 Montgomery homicide
Brandon Earl Kelley us wanted in connection to a murder investigation in Montgomery County.
Man sought in Montgomery County murder case

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at a shipyard in Philadelphia, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP...
10 drugs targeted for Medicare price negotiations as Biden pitches cost reductions
The Alabama Department of Public Health is urging Alabamians to take steps to prevent mosquito...
ADPH: Protect yourself from mosquitoes this summer
The FDA warns that some eye drops should be thrown out due to contamination.
FDA recalls eye drop brand over potential bacterial, fungal contamination
breast cancer screening
Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama investing in treatment research
A new report suggests that millions of people falsely tested negative for COVID-19 early in the...
Report: Many falsely tested negative for COVID-19 early in the pandemic and developed long COVID