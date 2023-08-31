Wet weather chances continue through early Saturday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Today should be a mainly dry day with only a couple of random showers and thunderstorms possible in South Alabama late in the day. Highs will be back in the lower 90s with a good deal of sunshine through midday.

Sunshine and some clouds today with a slight storm chance after 5 p.m. in South Alabama. (WSFA 12 News)

Rain chances then go up tonight, tomorrow and tomorrow night. Look for scattered showers and a few storms later tonight and throughout the day tomorrow. The coverage tonight will be around 40-50% while the coverage overall tomorrow will be 60-70%.

Still, it will not rain on everyone, nor will it rain all day long in any one particular location. Additional showers and a few storms remain likely tomorrow night into early Saturday. Most of what falls on Saturday would likely be confined to the morning hours and come in the form of plain showers.

Cooler temperatures are expected this weekend with rain and storms likely Friday and possible Saturday. (WSFA 12 News)

When it’s not raining it will be partly to mostly cloudy Friday and Saturday. There may be times when it looks rather gray and overcast. For that reason the high temperatures have been lowered both days into the mid-80s. Don’t be surprised if some locations only get into the lower 80s though.

More sunshine is likely for everyone Sunday and next week! Temperatures will rise a bit to around 90 degrees on Sunday, then into the lower 90s next week. There will likely be some mid-90s by the second half of next week.

Rain and storms are likely Friday and possible in spots Saturday. (WSFA 12 News)

Even on the days where highs reach the 90s, the heat index will stay below 100 degrees. That will be courtesy of more tolerable levels of humidity arriving in Central Alabama starting this weekend.

The nighttime temperatures will be a bit lower thanks to the drop in humidity. Lows will drop into the mid-70s tonight, then into the upper 60s to around 70 afterwards. Some of our “cooler” locations could even enjoy middle 60s a time or two!

