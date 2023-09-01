Advertise
1 arrested in large dog fighting operation in Autauga County

One suspect has been arrested after the uncovering of a dog fighting operation in...
One suspect has been arrested after the uncovering of a dog fighting operation in Plantersville, located in rural Autauga County.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - One suspect has been arrested after the uncovering of a dog fighting operation in Plantersville, located in rural Autauga County.

Authorities say the operation was uncovered Friday morning by the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with the Chilton County Sheriff’s Office.

A total of 35 dogs were found on the property, as were the remains of other dogs and animals, according to law enforcement officials.

Officials say the investigation into the operation had been ongoing for a while.

This is a developing story. No further details have been made available at this time.

