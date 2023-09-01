Alabama expands missing and endangered person alert criteria

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Starting Friday, Sept. 1, Alabama’s Missing and Endangered Person Alert criteria has been expanded to include adults who have been abducted.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency announced that the change comes after Governor Ivey signed an expanded version of the alert into law.

Previously, the criteria stated that a missing person must be living with a mental or physical disability, Alzheimer’s disease, dementia, or autism and is at risk of bodily harm or death.

“We are constantly analyzing our processes and procedures to improve and better serve the citizens of Alabama,” said ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor. “Our Fusion Center recognized a need to expand this alert criteria and we are extremely thankful for the support of Governor Ivey and the Legislature, who continuously work with us to enhance the tools and resources we have.”

Alabama Fusion Center Director Jay Moseley said in part, “We would also like to thank all citizens and local partners throughout Alabama who assist law enforcement by sharing our missing person alerts and those who remain vigilant for these missing individuals.”

The state of Alabama’s four missing person alerts and the criteria:

Amber Alert: Child under 18 has been abducted and is believed to be in danger of serious bodily injury or death.

Emergency Missing Child Alert: Child under 18 is missing (not abducted) and is believed to be in danger of serious bodily injury or death.

Missing and Endangered Persons Alert: Person is missing, living with a mental or physical disability, dementia, Alzheimer’s disease, or autism, or a person has been abducted and is believed to be at risk of bodily harm or death.

Blue Alert: Peace Officer is missing, injured or killed and the at large suspect is believed to be a serious threat to the public.

Citizens can subscribe to receive notifications in the case of missing persons or during emergency situations by texting “ALalerts” to 99411 or enrolling online at alea.gov.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.