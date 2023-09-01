Alabama medical marijuana licenses paused again

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Business licenses for medical marijuana in Alabama are on pause for the second time.

The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission voted Thursday to impose a stay on the issuance of licenses that were awarded on Aug. 10. The decision was made amid multiple lawsuits.

One of thee lawsuits the commission is facing was filed by a company called Alabama Always. It is one of the companies that was originally not awarded a license. Alabama Always is accusing the commission of illegally operating behind closed doors.

The initial plan was to issue business licenses on Sept 19, but after Thursday’s vote, there is no time frame on when that could happen.

“It will be another delay for us. We would choose not to if we had an option,” said commission Chairman Rex Vaughn.

With the stay in place, applicants who were awarded a license that day have no current obligation to pay license fees and applicants who were denied award of license have no current obligation to submit a request for investigative hearing.

Vaughn said they might start the process over again or use the current list of awardees. He added that applications will not be re-graded, but deliberation will happen in front of the public instead of an executive session.

“The commission has a singular goal of ensuring that medical cannabis products reach patients in need of them. The commission’s action today, while pausing the process, furthers that goal by attempting to avoid additional legal challenges,” said Vaughn. “We understand that litigation is an obstacle just as it has been in every other state that has a medical cannabis program. However, we appreciate and join in the court’s commitment to seeing that Alabama’s program becomes operational sooner rather than later.”

Transporting medical cannabis from cultivators to processors and then to dispensaries is a new challenge for businesses. One such business that was awarded a license was the secure transport company XLCR. Its owner, Bryan Henry, said he hopes he can keep that license.

“Everybody has their own processes. But hopefully we can get to where we can communicate and start developing some standards,” Henry said. “We’re just waiting to find out when and how we start.”

The commission will be in court next Wednesday for a hearing on the alleged Open Meetings Act violations, the next steps in the rollout of medical cannabis will be determined then.

“All the business plans and all of the plans that everybody’s created really don’t amount to anything if Alabamians aren’t getting access to this medicine that has been legislated for a couple of years now,” said Henry.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.