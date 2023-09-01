Advertise
Emergency repairs complete on South Perry Street bridge; closure remains

The South Perry Street bridge over Interstate 85 South in Montgomery will remain closed until...
The South Perry Street bridge over Interstate 85 South in Montgomery will remain closed until permanent repairs are finished. The emergency repairs are complete.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Emergency repairs to the South Perry Street bridge over Interstate 85 South in Montgomery are complete. However, the bridge will remain closed until permanent repairs are finished.

The Alabama Department of Transportation says the permanent repairs are expected to take approximately three weeks. They hope to begin work soon after finalizing plans and taking bids for the work.

Two lanes on I-85 South will remain open through the weekend and during the repairs.

ALDOT recommends that motorists seek alternate routes or expect delays in the area while the repair process is underway.

The bridge was damaged earlier this week by a four-vehicle wreck that involved an 18-wheeler. Authorities say no one was seriously injured.

