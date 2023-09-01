Friday Night Football Fever: Week 2
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s time for Friday Night Football Fever! The WSFA 12 News team is traveling to games across Fever Country to bring you all the action.
Check out the Fever Scoreboard for all the scores from across the state
Catch Friday Night Football Fever highlights here:
Thursday night game highlights:
- Mary G. Montgomery vs. Charles Henderson [Watch highlights]
- Opelika vs. JAG [Watch highlights]
- Morgan vs. Valiant Cross [Watch highlights]
Friday night game highlights:
- ACA vs. Catholic
- McKenzie vs. Goerginana
- Dothan vs. Percy Julian
- Montgomery Academy vs. Trinity
- Southside-Selma vs. Selma
- Anniston vs. Andalusia
- Florala vs. Red Level
- Hillcrest Tuscaloosa vs. Pike Road
- Loachapoka vs. Beulah
- Enterprise vs. Auburn
- Central Hayneville vs. Beauregard
- Highland Home vs. Ariton
- New Brockton vs. Opp
- Wilcox vs. Macon East
- Monroe Academy vs. Lee Scott Academy
