Friday Night Football Fever: Week 2

Join us for Friday Night Football Fever. #Fever12
Join us for Friday Night Football Fever. #Fever12(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s time for Friday Night Football Fever! The WSFA 12 News team is traveling to games across Fever Country to bring you all the action.

You can get involved with the Fever by sharing scores on Twitter with #Fever12, joining the Fever Fan Zone Facebook Group and submitting pictures.

You can also call in a score to the Fever Hotline at 1-800-264-9732.

Check out the Fever Scoreboard for all the scores from across the state and catch Friday Night Football Fever highlights below!

Catch Friday Night Football Fever highlights here:

Thursday night game highlights:

Friday night game highlights:

  • ACA vs. Catholic
  • McKenzie vs. Goerginana
  • Dothan vs. Percy Julian
  • Montgomery Academy vs. Trinity
  • Southside-Selma vs. Selma
  • Anniston vs. Andalusia
  • Florala vs. Red Level
  • Hillcrest Tuscaloosa vs. Pike Road
  • Loachapoka vs. Beulah
  • Enterprise vs. Auburn
  • Central Hayneville vs. Beauregard
  • Highland Home vs. Ariton
  • New Brockton vs. Opp
  • Wilcox vs. Macon East
  • Monroe Academy vs. Lee Scott Academy

