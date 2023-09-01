Jefferson County Department of Health receives millions from CDC to fight drug overdoses

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Department of Health is getting some help when it comes to fighting drug overdoses.

The announcement was made on International Overdose Awareness Day.

JCDH will receive $1.5 million per year for five years, according to Health Director Dr. Mark Wilson.

Jefferson County is no stranger to deaths from overdoses, with their health officer telling WBRC in the last year they saw the highest number ever at 452.

This grant is designed to help local health departments respond to the crisis.

Jefferson County says they’ll use it to increase their ability to gather data which will in turn help them respond to drug overdoses in the area.

“We’ll also make sure we reduce disparities, things have been shifting quite a bit in the last two to three years, we’re having to make some shifts to make sure the response is where it’s needed most,” says Wilson.

The Jefferson County Health Department says they have numerous resources to prevent drug overdoses, you can find out more about how to access them on their website.

