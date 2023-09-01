Advertise
Jefferson County Department of Health receives millions from CDC to fight drug overdoses

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced funding for agencies across the nation today, with Jefferson County set to receive more than $1.5 million.
FILE — This Aug. 29, 2018, file photo shows an arrangement of Oxycodone pills in New York.
By Taylor Pollock
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Department of Health is getting some help when it comes to fighting drug overdoses.

The announcement was made on International Overdose Awareness Day.

JCDH will receive $1.5 million per year for five years, according to Health Director Dr. Mark Wilson.

Jefferson County is no stranger to deaths from overdoses, with their health officer telling WBRC in the last year they saw the highest number ever at 452.

This grant is designed to help local health departments respond to the crisis.

Jefferson County says they’ll use it to increase their ability to gather data which will in turn help them respond to drug overdoses in the area.

“We’ll also make sure we reduce disparities, things have been shifting quite a bit in the last two to three years, we’re having to make some shifts to make sure the response is where it’s needed most,” says Wilson.

The Jefferson County Health Department says they have numerous resources to prevent drug overdoses, you can find out more about how to access them on their website.

