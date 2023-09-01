Advertise
Man sought in Montgomery County murder case

Brandon Earl Kelley us wanted in connection to a murder investigation in Montgomery County.
Brandon Earl Kelley us wanted in connection to a murder investigation in Montgomery County.(Source: Central Alabama CrimeStoppers)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted in a murder investigation.

Authorities are searching for Brandon Earl Kelley. The sheriff’s office says he is suspected in a murder that happened in the 5000 block of Washington Ferry Road at about 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Kelley is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall and around 200 pounds.

Anyone who knows Kelley’s whereabouts is asked to call the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 334-832-4980 or Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at 334-215-7867 or 1-833-251-7867.

