Montgomery Whitewater hosts first-ever Festival, upcoming concert series

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) -Montgomery Whitewater is hosting its first ever festival and concert series over Labor Day weekend.

The Golden Hour Festival will celebrate the final days of summer on Labor Day weekend, with performances on Saturday, September 2, by Birmingham’s Mountain Grass Unit, rising country artist Madeline Edwards, and contemporary blues veterans the North Mississippi Allstars. On Sunday, September 3, Americana artists Early James and the Oliver Wood Trio will perform along with indie alt-rock band Moon Taxi. The weekend will also feature yoga, a 5k run, and activities for children, including a kids triathlon. There will also be kayak cross and freestyle kayak competitions and daily flatwater and whitewater activities.

“Montgomery Whitewater welcomes the community and visitors to go outside together to be active while creating lasting memories at our events,” said Montgomery Whitewater Chief Executive Officer Dave Hepp. “We look forward to creating a wave of enthusiasm for active lifestyles and providing an exciting new entertainment option for the region.”

This is just the start of a busy calendar for the new water park. A second festival called Haystack is planned for October 20 and 21 and is named for a whitewater paddling term referring to a series of big, fun, obstacle-free waves. Programming and musical performers for this event will be announced soon.

On September 14, the Get Down Concert Series will kick off, bringing live music every Thursday evening through November 16 to the newest venue in the capital city. The artists playing in September are Grammy-nominated bluegrass singer, songwriter, and bassist Missy Raines, Denver-based folk-country band Clay Street Unit, and progressive bluegrass band Nefresh Mountain Band. A complete schedule for the concert series is available on the Montgomery Whitewater Web site.

For more information about festival and event details and Montgomery Whitewater’s daily activities and prices, visit Montgomerywhitewater.com or call 334-746-6530.

